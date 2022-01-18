People shot outside Oregon concert identified

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Police have identified six people shot outside a concert Friday in Oregon, and confirmed they are all either in stable condition or out of the hospital. The Register-Guard reports five people from Oregon and one person from California were gathered at a porch area behind a music and community events venue in Eugene called WOW Hall before the shooting around 9:30 p.m. Police say three of those injured are hip-hop artists who had traveled from Pendleton, Oregon, to perform. Police had no new descriptions Tuesday of the suspect, who remains at large. Police say detectives are still trying to discern if the shooting was targeted or random.