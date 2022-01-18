Stroud scores 14 to carry Fresno St. over Utah St. 61-54

FRESNO, Calif. — Deon Stroud came off the bench to score 14 points to carry Fresno State to a 61-54 win over Utah State, the Bulldogs’ ninth consecutive home victory. Anthony Holland had 13 points for Fresno State (13-4, 3-1 Mountain West Conference). Orlando Robinson added 11 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and three blocks. Utah State totaled 23 points in the second half, a season low for the team. Sean Bairstow had 12 points and six rebounds for the Aggies (10-8, 1-4). Justin Bean added 10 points.