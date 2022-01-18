Warriors minority owner under fire for comments on Uyghurs

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Golden State Warriors minority owner who said “nobody cares” about the Uyghurs in China is under fire and the team is distancing itself from him. Billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya dismissed the situation in China on the latest edition of his All-In Podcast. China is accused by the U.S. of genocide and crimes against humanity because of the treatment of the Uyghurs Muslim minority population in the Xinjiang region of northwest China. Golden State reacted by saying Palihapitiya’s views aren’t reflective of those of the team.