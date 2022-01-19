49ers, Packers hope to avoid more special teams mishaps

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Coach Kyle Shanahan has a simple request for the San Francisco 49ers special teams units each week. With a dynamic offense and fearsome pass rush leading a stout defense, he just wants to avoid catastrophes in the kicking game. The 49ers have done a poor job of that this season with mistakes on special teams being a constant irritant, playing a significant role in several games. Special teams could play a big role again on Saturday night when the Niners visit the Green Bay Packers in a matchup of two of the league’s worst performing special teams units.