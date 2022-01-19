LA school district to pay $14.7M in teacher sex abuse case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Unified School District agreed to pay $14.7 million to seven former students at an elementary school who claim their teacher sexually abused them several years ago. Rene Tenas, who taught fourth grade, was accused of molesting the girls on campus between August 2016 and January 2017. He pleaded no contest and was sentenced to five years in state prison. Plaintiffs attorney Luis Carrillo says his clients are now in their teens and continue to experience trauma. . LA Unified says in a statement that the district is “hopeful that this resolution provides some relief in the healing process.”