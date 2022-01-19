Police: Nearly 1,000 pounds of marijuana found in camper

LEEDS, Ala. (AP) — Two California men were jailed in Alabama after police said they found almost 1,000 pounds of marijuana worth nearly $3 million hidden in a camper just off Interstate 20. News outlets report an officer saw a camper running off the road while exiting the highway Tuesday morning. The officer stopped the vehicle outside a store and the men agreed to a search. Police say officers found 953 pounds of marijuana wrapped in plastic hidden throughout the camper. Authorities say two men were jailed on trafficking charges with bail set at $1.5 million each.