Cal coach Justin Wilcox signs extension through 2027

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — California football coach Justin Wilcox has signed an extension through the 2027 season. Wilcox was rewarded with the extension after leading the Golden Bears to two bowls in five seasons as coach. The contract also increases the salary pool for assistant coaches. Wilcox has a 26-28 record and led the Bears to back-to-back winning seasons and bowl games in 2018 and 2019 for the first time in a decade. Cal went 5-7 this season but beat rivals Stanford and Southern California down the stretch.