Published 11:16 AM

Correction: California-College Corps story

In a story published January 19, 2022, about a new public service program for California colleges, The Associated Press erroneously reported that California State University Chancellor Joseph I. Castro said it was important for students living in the country illegally be eligible. The chancellor was specifically referring to “dreamers,” students whose parents brought them to the United States illegally but have access to in-state tuition if they meet certain criteria. 

