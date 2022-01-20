Governor vows state help in cracking down on LA rail theft

By CHRISTOPHER WEBER

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is promising statewide coordination as law enforcement and prosecutors go after thieves who have been raiding cargo containers aboard trains near downtown Los Angeles for months, leaving the tracks blanketed with discarded boxes. The governor on Thursday joined a cleanup crew from the state Department of Transportation filling dozens of trash bags with crushed cardboard from packages stolen on their way from retailers to people across the U.S. The governor said his new budget proposal includes funds to expand his Organized Retail Theft Task Force. Newsom said at least 280 arrests have been made in connection with the train thefts.