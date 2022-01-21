2-day-old giraffe euthanized at San Diego Safari Park

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A Masai giraffe had to be euthanized two days after it was born at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. The unnamed male calf was born on Jan. 17 and wildlife care specialists noticed that it’s condition was deteriorating, including difficulty standing and not nursing. The park says the calf was given around-the-clock care at a veterinary medical center but his condition worsened. The team then made the decision to euthanize the calf.