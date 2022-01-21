California woman killed in 1977 identified by cold case team

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a Southern California woman who was killed in 1977 has been identified by a cold case team. The Riverside County district attorney’s office say she’s Linda LeBeau of Tustin. The DA’s office says her skull and other skeletal remains were found in 1986 down a highway embankment in Lake Elsinore. Investigators determined the victim had been shot in the head but couldn’t identify the remains. However, the Regional Cold Case Homicide Team sent them to the state for DNA comparison last year. Authorities say the identification of LeBeau was confirmed this week.