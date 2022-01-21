Los Angeles weighs phasing out oil and gas drilling

BY DREW COSTLEY

AP Science Writer

Los Angeles, the second most populous U.S. city, is weighing whether to ban new oil and gas drilling and phase out hundreds of existing wells. The city council is expected to vote on a measure that would shut down oil and gas fields in the city after a decade of complaints from residents. Residents began lobbying local, state and federal politicians to more closely regulate drilling after years of negative health impacts they blamed on air pollution from the sites.