Official: Man killed by police had 2 toy replica guns

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An official says the man fatally shot by police officers at the San Francisco International Airport was carrying two toy replica guns. San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe, who initially took over the investigation because the airport is in his county, told The San Francisco Chronicle Friday that the man was carrying two airsoft guns without the orange tips that helps differentiate them from real guns. San Francisco Police spokeswoman Officer Grace Gatpandan said hours after Thursday’s fatal shooting that the man was armed and causing a disturbance at a train station near the airport. She said officers shot him after he ignored their orders and continued advancing toward them.