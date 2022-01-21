Police officer dies after being struck by wrong-way driver

ELK GROVE, Calif. (AP) — A police officer riding a motorcycle to work was killed Friday after being struck by a man driving the wrong way on a Sacramento highway. Elk Grove Police Chief Timothy Albright says the officer was a six-year veteran of the department. He was hit around 5:15 a.m. and was taken to a hospital where he died. The California Highway Patrol says the wrong-way driver is cooperating with the investigation. It’s unclear whether alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash. Highway 99 has been closed for hours and is expected to reopen by noon.