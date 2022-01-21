Preteens may be vaxxed without parents under California bill

By DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California would allow children age 12 and up to be vaccinated without parental consent under a state senator’s proposal. Parental consent laws for vaccinations vary by state and region and a few places such as San Francisco and Philadelphia allow minors to consent to their own COVID-19 vaccine. But California would allow the youngest age of any state to be vaccinated without parental permission. Critics say the bill would limit parental oversight of their children’s health. But Democratic state Sen. Scott Wiener argued Friday that California already allows kids 12 and older to consent to certain vaccines and treatments.