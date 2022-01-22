Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘fine’ following four-car crash in LA

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A spokesman said Arnold Schwarzenegger is fine after being involved in a car crash that sent a woman to the hospital with minor injuries. The 74-year-old actor and former California governor was driving a GMC Yukon that was among four vehicles involved in Friday’s wreck in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles. Police said a woman was taken to the hospital for an abrasion on her head. The LAPD said in a statement that neither alcohol or drugs are suspected as a factor in the collision, but did not mention the cause of the crash. Schwarzenegger was not injured and stayed at the scene.