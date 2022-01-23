Defending Olympic gold medal-winning Russians unveil roster

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

Slava Voynov and Artem Anisimov are among the former NHL players named to Russia’s roster for the upcoming Beijing Olympics. The Russians are the defending champions after winning gold in Pyeongchang four years ago when the NHL also did not send players. The Russian Hockey Federation named its 25-man roster that features seven players back from the 2018 team. Among the returnees are KHL leading scorer Vadim Shipachyov and ex-NHL players Mikhail Grigorenko and Nikita Nesterov. The Russians will have three different goaltenders because 38-year-old Vasily Koshechkin was left off after starting in Pyeongchang and Igor Shesterkin and Ilya Sorokin are in the NHL.