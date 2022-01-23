Hanif Abdurraqib, Tom Lin receive Carnegie literary awards

By HILLEL ITALIE

NEW YORK (AP) — Receiving a literary prize from the American Library Association is a kind of homecoming for the essayist-poet Hanif Abdurraqib. On Sunday, the library association awarded Abdurraqib the medal for excellence in nonfiction for “A Little Devil in America: Notes in Praise of Black Performance” and gave the fiction prize to Tom Lin for his debut novel “The Thousand Crimes of Ming Tsu.” Each winner receives $5,000 and will be honored in June at the association’s annual conference. Abdurraqib is a longtime resident of Columbus, Ohio, and the library system has been a thread throughout his life.