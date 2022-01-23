Swafford eagles 16th, wins AmEx for second time in 5 years

By JOHN NICHOLSON

AP Sports Writer

LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — Hudson Swafford won The American Express for the second time in five years Sunday, breaking a late tie with an eagle in an 8-under 64. Swafford beat Tom Hoge by two strokes on PGA West’s Stadium Course after beginning the day three strokes behind rookies Lee Hodges and Paul Barjon. Swafford was tied for the lead with Brian Harman and Francesco Molinari at 20 under but pulled ahead with the eagle on the par-5 16th. He finished at 23-under 265 in the three-course event for his third PGA Tour title.