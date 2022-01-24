Deputy shoots man who fired gun from LA area rooftop

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy shot a man who fired at deputies and a law enforcement helicopter from the roof of a house in a Los Angeles suburb. Deputies responded early Monday after residents reported a man who had climbed onto a rooftop in the Walnut Park area. When a sheriff’s department helicopter arrived, the man began shooting at the aircraft and at deputies on the ground. After he was shot, the man eventually surrendered. Officials say he was transported to a hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the torso. No other injuries were reported.