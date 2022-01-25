Lakers’ Davis returns from knee injury in win over Nets

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Davis’ knee felt good. Once he gets his conditioning back, perhaps the Los Angeles Lakers can finally make a lengthy push. Davis scored ight points in 25 minutes after missing 17 games with a sprained left knee, helping the Lakers beat the Brooklyn Nets 106-96 on Tuesday night. Davis had not played since Dec. 17. The Lakers went 7-10 in his absence. Davis started at center. His return was a boost for a team that has played below expectations all season and is just 24-24, eighth in the Western Conference.