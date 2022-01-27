Humboldt State University becomes Cal Poly, Humboldt

ARCATA, Calif. (AP) — The California State University system now has a third Cal Poly. Cal State trustees on Wednesday approved a new designation for Humboldt State University. The school will now be officially called California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt, and known as Cal Poly Humboldt. It’s the system’s first polytechnic university in Northern California. The others are Cal Poly San Luis Obispo on the Central Coast and Cal Poly Pomona in Southern California.