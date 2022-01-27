Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo lead iHeartRadio nominations

By KRISTIN M. HALL

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Justin Bieber had a peachy 2021, and he leads the iHeartRadio Music Award field with nine nominations. He had two major collaborative hits of 2021, “Peaches” with Daniel Caesar and Giveon and “Stay” with The Kid LAROI. Breakout star Olivia Rodrigo had several nominations for singles from her debut record ”drivers license,” while Doja Cat and R&B singer Giveon rounded out the top nominees. The iHeartRadio Music Awards will air from Los Angeles on March 22 on Fox, iHeartRadio stations and their app. The awards honor the most played artists of year on their stations and app, and fans can vote in several categories.