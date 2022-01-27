LA, NYC killings spark anger, raise risk for homeless people

By STEFANIE DAZIO and CAMILLE FASSETT

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three random killings and three homeless men charged with the crimes have reignited anger, fear and frustration with the intractable issue of homelessness in New York and Los Angeles. Yet experts and advocates say unhoused people are much more likely to be the victims of homicides than the suspects. Police departments in cities with major homeless populations have little, if any, data on the housing status of people who are the suspects and victims of homicides. The public outrage at the crimes and calls for more aggressive action to get the unhoused off the streets has left a vulnerable population even more endangered.