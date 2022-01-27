Reparations are for descendants of Black slaves, Weber says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s secretary of state says reparations for African Americans should be limited to the descendants of slaves. Shirley Weber is the daughter of sharecroppers who authored legislation creating the first-in-the-nation task force in California to study and recommend reparations. She said slavery drilled fear into families, stunting their ability to strive beyond survival. She said Barack Obama likely never would have dreamed of being president had he descended from slaves. She said Black immigrants have known racism but they always had a country to return to if they wanted. The state task force has until 2023 to complete its work.