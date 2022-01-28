Pac-12 awards No. 19 Oregon victory over UCLA due to forfeit

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Pac-12 Conference has awarded No. 19 Oregon a victory over UCLA due to forfeit. The two teams were supposed to play on Friday. UCLA has been down to an eight-player rotation due to injuries, but the Bruins were dealt another setback on Wednesday when junior guard and leading scorer Charisma Osborne was carried off the floor after suffering a non-contact knee injury during the third quarter against No. 8 Arizona.