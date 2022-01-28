Queen Mary ship closed to tourists to get ‘critical repairs’

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Southern California officials say they’re getting ready to start critical repairs to the Queen Mary historic ship that has been a tourist attraction and hotel for decades in Long Beach harbor. The ship will be closed except for film crews until the work estimated at $5 million is completed. A statement from Long Beach officials on Thursday says deteriorated lifeboats must be removed from sides the ship because they have caused cracks. The city took control of the ship last year and officials say the repairs are needed because of decades of maintenance that was deferred by the Queen Mary’s previous operators.