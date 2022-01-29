Ex-California Secretary of Education Gary Hart dies at 78

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gary K. Hart, a former state lawmaker who represented parts of California’s central coast for 20 years and served as secretary of education, has died. His family said he died Thursday of pancreatic cancer. Hart as a Democratic member of the Assembly from 1974 to 1982. Then he was elected to the state Senate, representing a district that included parts of Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties. His legislative work focused on education, the environment and women’s rights. His bills helped create California’s first public charter schools, establish the state solar tax credit and increase child support payments for divorced women.