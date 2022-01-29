Mobley scores career-high 23 in No. 15 USC’s win over Cal

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Isaiah Mobley scored a career-high 24 points, Boogie Ellis added a season-high 21 and No.. 15 Southern California held off California 79-72 Saturday. Mobley bounced back after missing a potential game-tying 3-pointer during Thursday’s loss against Stanford. The 6-foot-10 junior, who leads the Pac-12 in rebounding and is sixth in scoring, was 9 of 21 from the field and also grabbed six rebounds. Chevez Goodwin added 10 points for USC, which has won four of its last five. Makale Foreman paced Cal with 13 points while Jordan Shepherd, Jalen Celestine and Andre Kelly scored 12 apiece.