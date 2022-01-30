Food truck owner suspected of vandalizing taco stand near LA

WHITTIER, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a food truck vendor was arrested after he was caught on video vandalizing a sidewalk taco stand near Los Angeles. Video aired by ABC7 shows a man using a fire extinguisher to put out the cooking fire of Tacos la Guera in Whittier Thursday night. Taco stand employee Armando Martinez says he was afraid the man with the fire extinguisher might punch him. Based on the video posted to social media and tips from the community, the LA County Sheriff’s Department says it was able to identify the suspect. The man was arrested at his home on suspicion of vandalism.