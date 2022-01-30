Knee injury knocks Rams TE Higbee out of NFC title game

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee was ruled out for the remainder of the NFC championship game against the San Francisco 49ers with a knee injury. Higbee was hurt in the first quarter. Rams running back Cam Akers suffered a shoulder injury in the first half, and receiver Van Jefferson hurt a knee, but both were back on the field after halftime. San Francisco linebackers Dre Greenlaw and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles also were hurt. Greenlaw suffered a calf injury in the second quarter and Flannigan-Fowles injured a knee in the first. Niners defensive lineman Arden Key was evaluated for a concussion.