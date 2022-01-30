On a quiet weekend in theaters, ‘Spider-Man’ is No. 1 again

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — On a chillingly quiet weekend at movie theaters, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” again topped the box office in its seventh week of release. January is traditionally a slow month for moviegoing and that’s been especially true this year, in part because the omicron variant of the coronavirus prompted some postponements. But even before a blizzard forced some theaters to close in the Northeast, the weekend was set to be among the most muted of the past year. With scant competition, Sony Pictures’ “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has accounted for a huge percentage of the month’s ticket sales. Studio estimates Sunday say it grossed $11 million over the weekend, bringing its domestic total to $735.9 million.