Avenatti wavers on testifying in trial vs. Stormy Daniels

By TOM HAYS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Avenatti has wavered on whether he plans to take the witness stand in his own defense at a fraud trial in which he is accused of stealing $300,000 in book proceeds from porn actor Stormy Daniels. Avenatti is acting as his own attorney. He first told a judge on Monday that he hadn’t made up his mind about testifying. A few minutes later he said he was leaning toward not testifying. The exchange came after government rested its case in federal court in Manhattan. Avenatti is expected to put on the bulk of his defense case on Tuesday.