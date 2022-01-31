Man arrested in investigation of Sacramento pipe bomb blasts

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A man has been arrested for investigation of detonating two pipe bombs in Sacramento last week. The explosions occurred inside unoccupied vehicles in the South Oak Park area on Jan. 23 and Jan. 28. A Sacramento police statement Sunday says officers subsequently located two “active pipe bombs” and evidence that another pipe bomb had been detonated in an intersection. Twenty-three-year-old Cody Wiggs was arrested on Saturday and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail. Online inmate information Monday shows Wiggs is being held without bail for investigation of two felonies and a misdemeanor. It’s not immediately known if he has an attorney.