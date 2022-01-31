Officials: California police killed man who said he had guns

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco police said a 37-year-old unarmed man they fatally shot earlier this month told officers to shoot him and that he had another handgun in his jacket. But the two guns police thought he had turned out to be airsoft replicas, which are not firearms. Multiple agencies are investigating the death, including the state attorney general’s office because the victim was unarmed. Officers were called to the airport after passengers reported a suspicious looking man hiding something in his mid-section. Critics said it’s clear Nelson Szeto was in mental crisis. Police released details and video Monday.