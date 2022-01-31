Police: Wires found by body near school, bomb squad called

ANTIOCH, Calif. (AP) — Police say the body of a man was found by a San Francisco Bay Area high school Monday and a bomb squad was called because there were wires near the body. Antioch Police Department spokesman Officer Darryl Saffold says The bomb squad from the Walnut Creek Police Department was called around 7:30 a.m. to the scene near 17th and F streets in Antioch, where police found the body of a man with severe trauma. Saffold says that wires were found near the body, which he described as a white male in his 50s. The East Bay Times reported Antioch police ordered a shelter in place in the area and that classes were canceled for the day at Live Oak High School and nearby Antioch Middle and Fremont Elementary schools were put on lockdown as police investigated.