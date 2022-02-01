LA police say officers fatally shot knife-wielding man

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Officials say Los Angeles police shot and killed a man who charged at them with a knife after a standoff at a home. Police say officers responded to the residence in the Pacoima neighborhood around 2 a.m. following reports of a possible assault on family members. Callers said the man might’ve been under the influence of drugs. Officers evacuated family members but the suspect refused to come out until about 3:30 a.m., when he emerged from a side window armed with a knife. Police say after trying less-lethal rounds, officers opened fire. The man died at a hospital.