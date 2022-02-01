Police: Man in custody after threats to LA, Colo. colleges

By STEFANIE DAZIO, JOHN ANTCZAK and COLLEEN SLEVIN

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Officials say a man who allegedly made threats against the University of California, Los Angeles, has been taken into custody in Colorado. He also threatened violence against the University of Colorado, Boulder, in an 800-page manifesto. A UCLA statement says officials are relieved that authorities have taken into custody the individual who made threats against some of the UCLA community on Monday. UCLA tweeted overnight that in-person classes were canceled Tuesday after a “concerning email and posting” were sent to members of the university community. Law enforcement named the man as 31-year-old Matthew Christopher Harris.