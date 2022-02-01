Police: Man in custody in Colo. over alleged threats to UCLA

By STEFANIE DAZIO, COLLEEN SLEVIN and JOHN ANTCZAK

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Officials say a man who allegedly made threats against the University of California, Los Angeles, has been taken into custody in Colorado. A UCLA statement says officials are relieved that authorities have taken into custody the individual who made threats against some of the UCLA community on Monday. UCLA tweeted overnight that in-person classes were canceled Tuesday after a “concerning email and posting” were sent to members of the university community. Authorities say 31-year-old Matthew Christopher Harris is being held in Colorado on state charges. It wasn’t immediately known if Harris had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.