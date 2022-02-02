1 dead, others wounded in Northern California bus attack

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say one person is dead and others wounded after a shooting on a Greyhound bus in Northern California. It happened at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Oroville. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect fled after the shooting but was later found in a nearby Walmart and arrested. There’s no immediate word on how many people were hurt or their conditions, although Oroville’s mayor had earlier said five people were shot. There’s also no immediate word on a motive for the attack.