SF police end investigation pact, question DA impartiality

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco’s police chief is terminating an agreement allowing the DA’s office to investigate police shootings and in-custody deaths, citing serious concerns over the office’s impartiality. SFPD Police Chief Bill Scott sent the letter to DA Chesa Boudin on Wednesday. Scott said that he was disturbed by court testimony of an investigator with the DA’s office who said she felt pressured to withhold evidence that could have helped an officer in a sworn affidavit. Boudin is a former public defender who faces a recall in June. His office called the decision disappointing and that San Franciscans deserve to be safe from police violence.