Gusty, dry Santa Ana winds persist in Southern California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Santa Ana winds are expected to weaken slightly after causing damage in Southern California and making driving hazardous on some highways. Gusts on Wednesday toppled a large pine tree onto a two-story dormitory at California Baptist University in Riverside. The Fire Department says three people were inside the building at the time but no one was hurt. The university provided alternate housing for 17 students displaced from the dorm. Forecasters say the Santa Anas could strengthen to potentially damaging levels again on Friday, but in any event the dry offshore flow will continue into next week.