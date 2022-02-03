Holmgren helps No. 2 Gonzaga cruise past San Diego, 92-62

By RICHARD J. MARCUS

Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Chet Holmgren had 23 points and 12 rebounds to lead No. 2 Gonzaga past San Diego 92-62 for its 11th straight victory. Drew Timme added 13 points and eight rebounds as six Bulldogs scored in double figures. Andrew Nembhard had 14 points and seven assists. Gonzaga has won its last 25 West Coast Conference games by double digits — and by an average of more than 24 points. Jace Townsend scored 13 points off the bench for the Toreros.