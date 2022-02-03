Kruger seeks to follow path to ‘impartial and fair justice’

By BRIAN MELLEY

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Leondra Kruger was once a clerk to Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens and she’s often thought of his advice to “always work hard and do your best.” Kruger now serves on the California Supreme Court and she’s won praise for her intellect, energy and demeanor on the bench. And she’s among the group of Black women, both judges and lawyers, whose names are being floated as a possible replacement for retiring U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer. While Kruger was appointed to California’s highest court by a Democratic governor, she’s seen as moderate and her rulings don’t fall along predictable party lines.