Steelers show NFL dynasty can thrive with 4th title in 1980

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

Terry Bradshaw feels blessed to have won four Super Bowls. Lynn Swann is sure he has plenty of teammates who wondered how close they came to stringing together six straight championships. John Stallworth sees winning Super Bowls as just what the Pittsburgh Steelers did. Pittsburgh had the experience, talent and coaching. The Steelers also showed the NFL a dynasty could thrive in the Super Bowl era by winning an unprecedented fourth championship with a 31-19 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Jan. 20, 1980, at the Rose Bowl. That game still stands for record of largest crowd at a Super Bowl.