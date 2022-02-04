AP source: 49ers hire Anthony Lynn as assistant head coach

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — A person familiar with the move says the San Francisco 49ers are hiring former Chargers coach Anthony Lynn as their assistant head coach. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the hiring. Lynn brings a strong background in the run game to Niners and has experience working with running quarterbacks which will be beneficial with San Francisco expected to turn the offense over to Trey Lance next season.