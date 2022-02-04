California gas utility fined $10M for ratepayer money misuse

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A major California gas utility must pay a nearly $10 million fine and reimburse customers for money it improperly spent related to the development of more energy efficient building codes. The penalties that Southern California Gas Company faces were issued Thursday by the California Public Utilities Commission. A utility spokeswoman says the utility is reviewing the decision and looks forward to what she called further engagement on the issue. SoCalGas provides natural gas to nearly 22 million Californians. The public utilities commission in 2018 prohibited it from spending ratepayer money for activites related to building codes after finding the utility advocated against standards to make buildings more energy efficient.