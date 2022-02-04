House passes bill to boost US computer chip production

By KEVIN FREKING

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats have muscled through legislation in the House that they say positions the U.S. to better compete with China economically by strengthening the domestic semiconductor industry and shoring up strained supply chains. The bill passed by a vote of 222-210. Criticizing China has become a bipartisan playbook in Washington. But in this case Republicans panned the measure as “toothless” and short of what is needed to hold China accountable for a range of actions. The nearly 3,000-page bill includes massive investments designed to boost semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S., but Democrats have also tucked in other priorities that have raised GOP concerns.