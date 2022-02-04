Michael Avenatti convicted of stealing from Stormy Daniels

By TOM HAYS and LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — California lawyer Michael Avenatti has been convicted by a jury on charges that he cheated porn actor Stormy Daniels out of nearly $300,000 she was supposed to get for writing a book about an alleged tryst with former President Donald Trump. The verdict was returned Friday in a New York federal court. The result was the culmination of an unusual trial in which Avenatti acted as his own lawyer and got to cross-examine Daniels about her belief in ghosts. Avenatti still faces other legal problems. He has yet to begin serving a prison sentence he received in 2020 for trying to extort up to $25 million from Nike.