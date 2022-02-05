Burrow, Chase play role in building Super Bowl-bound Bengals

By SIMMI BUTTAR

AP Pro Football Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The key to the Bengals’ latest rebuild that has led them to this most unexpected Super Bowl run starts with one player: Joe Burrow. Burrow, the top overall draft pick in 2020, is the biggest reason the team is playing in the season’s final game. But his college teammate at LSU, Ja’Marr Chase, has also added a dynamic element to the Bengals’ offense. Those draft picks combined with some productive free-agent signings on defense have the Bengals one win away from their first championship.